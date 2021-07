CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga County hopes to reach 1,400 kids this year with the Fill the Backpack Challenge, to guarantee every child has the school supplies they need. “We have over 30 known supporters and a handful of anonymous community members thus far, but Almost 7,000 items are still needed on the registry! So, all hands on deck!” said Nicole Roberts, an AmeriCorps VISTA member working with the county’s Division of Children and Family Services.