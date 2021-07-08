Cancel
Marion County, SC

Marion County water company to receive $4.9 million to fix aging water system

By WMBF News Staff
WMBF
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Nearly $5 million in federal funding is heading to Marion County to help fix part of its water system. The USDA announced on Wednesday that it’s investing $307 million to modernize rural drinking water and wastewater infrastructure in 34 states, including the Palmetto State. The state of South Carolina will receive over $9.5 million dollars from the USDA to support three projects in the state.

