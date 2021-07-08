HBO MAX Is Bringing Another Series To Film In Upstate New York

Concerts are back with a vengeance and there is no shortage of great Country artists coming to visit us in the Capital Region the rest of this year. It may seem quiet right now on the Country concert front as we settle back into wide-open life here in Upstate New York, but that will all be changing in the weeks ahead as our favorite pastime starts to kick in starting with Concert On the Course at Pinehaven Country Club in Guilderland Saturday, July 24th. So let's get down to business to help you set your concert plans for the months ahead. Here is the rundown, a list that will surely grow in the weeks ahead, of every Country artist coming here for a show for the rest of 2021!