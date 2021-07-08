Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dallas, TX

TITAS/DANCE UNBOUND’S DETERMINED/GRATEFUL 2021-2022 Season Brings A Range of Joy

By Patron
patronmagazine.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom Latinx history, to breakdancing, to taking risks, to the Mad Hatter, the 2021-2022 season for TITAS/DANCE UNBOUND in association with AT&T Performing Arts Center brings back live showstopping performances. The DETERMINED/GRATEFUL season emerges from the fog of the pandemic and reimagines inclusivity, accessibility, and conversation in the form of dance and performance. The Charles Santos-helmed TITAS/DANCE UNBOUND brings imaginative top-tier dance and music to the arts scene in Dallas.

patronmagazine.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alice, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Twyla Tharp
Person
Mia Michaels
Person
Hieronymus Bosch
Person
Kyle Abraham
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Contemporary Dance#Unbound#Latin Dance#Titas Dance Unbound#Somewhere#Netherlandish#Command Performance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Performing Arts
Country
Cuba
Country
Puerto Rico
News Break
Music
Country
Brazil
Country
Argentina
News Break
Entertainment
Country
Spain
News Break
Theater & Dance
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

GOP blocks infrastructure debate as negotiators near deal

Republicans on Wednesday blocked the Senate from debating a bipartisan infrastructure proposal as negotiators say they are near finalizing their agreement. The 49-51 vote fell short of the 60 needed to advance what is effectively stand-in legislation that senators will swap the bipartisan group’s text into once it is finished.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Israel vows to ‘act aggressively’ against Ben & Jerry’s

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister vowed Tuesday to “act aggressively” against the decision by Ben & Jerry’s to stop selling its ice cream in Israeli-occupied territories, as the country’s ambassador to the U.S. urged dozens of state governors to punish the company under anti-boycott laws. The strong reaction reflected...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

CBO: Key debt limit date likely in October or November

The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) on Wednesday forecasted that the Treasury Department would most likely run out of cash in October or November absent congressional action on the debt limit. The estimate comes as Republicans are saying they won't help Democrats to raise the debt ceiling and suggests that lawmakers...
Public HealthNBC News

Covid plus overdose deaths drove down life expectancy in 2020

Life expectancy in the U.S. plunged last year in the largest one-year drop since World War II, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Wednesday, further widening the longevity gap between the U.S. and comparable countries. Deaths from Covid-19 and drug overdoses fueled the decline — wiping out any...

Comments / 0

Community Policy