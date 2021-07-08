TITAS/DANCE UNBOUND’S DETERMINED/GRATEFUL 2021-2022 Season Brings A Range of Joy

From Latinx history, to breakdancing, to taking risks, to the Mad Hatter, the 2021-2022 season for TITAS/DANCE UNBOUND in association with AT&T Performing Arts Center brings back live showstopping performances. The DETERMINED/GRATEFUL season emerges from the fog of the pandemic and reimagines inclusivity, accessibility, and conversation in the form of dance and performance. The Charles Santos-helmed TITAS/DANCE UNBOUND brings imaginative top-tier dance and music to the arts scene in Dallas.