Nicholas Levesque, 5, looks to the sky at signs of rain Thursday, July 8, 2021, as he swims with his father, Justin, not pictured, both of Massachusetts, at Esker Point in Groton. (Sarah Gordon/The Day) BUY PHOTO REPRINTS

Groton — Nicholas Levesque, 5, and his father, Justin, both of Massachusetts, went swimming in the mist Thursday at Esker Point.

The family was on vacation in the area for a few days and wanted to have a beach day before the predicted Tropical Storm Elsa hit.

"Only a 5-year-old would want to go swimming right now," Justin joked of their decision to go in the water despite the weather.