Job fair held for those affected by Mylan Pharmaceuticals, Viatris layoffs; more than 60 employers with 2,000 job openings were present
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The conference room of the Marriott Waterfront Place Hotel was bustling with conversation, and opportunity. A job fair organized for the employees affected by the announced layoffs at the former Mylan Pharmaceuticals plant was held Thursday from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m., with representatives from more than 60 employers present.www.wvnews.com
Comments / 0