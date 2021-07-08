Cancel
Columbus, OH

City of Columbus Announces Federal Partnership To Fight Gun Violence

By WOSU
wosu.org
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Columbus announced Thursday it will work with local and federal agencies to form a partnership to prevent gun violence. The city will work with the Columbus Division of Police, U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Ohio and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to create a Crime Gun Intelligence Center. It's a partnership that hopes to prevent and analyze gun-related crimes, and prosecute those who commit them.

