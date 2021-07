A total of 520,194 alerts were sent to users of the NHS Covid-19 app in England in the week to 7 July, new figures show.When someone gets pinged by the app it is to tell them that they have come into close contact with someone who has tested positive for coronavirus and should therefore isolate.The figures published on Thursday are up from 356,677 on the previous week. It is the highest weekly figure since data was first published in January.Earlier on Thursday communities and local government secretary, Robert Jenrick said he was concerned about how the app is working.More follows... Read More Merkel brings message of stability to US on farewell visitUp to 20 per cent of staff absent from companies after being ‘pinged’ by Covid appBusinesses hit out at ministers’ ‘mixed Covid messages’ as major chains set their own rules on masks