10 Things You Didn’t Know about Sofia Mata

There are quite a few actors in Hollywood whose names people don’t know and there are just as many reasons why that usually boil down to just a few pertinent reasons such as the idea that they’re not as famous, they don’t feel the need to push their name out there as much, and possibly that they’re more of a supporting actor and don’t often get recognized for much save for their most popular roles. Rhys Darby is one of those that you might recall from a handful of movies and other appearances, but unless you’ve followed the guy’s career for a while it’s very likely that he’ll be ‘that guy’ from ‘that movie’ since he’s easy enough to recognize once a person really wracks their brain, but otherwise it’s easy to think that someone could pull a blank when trying to place him. He’s been in a few prominent roles over the years and has shown himself to be a decent actor and a very funny individual, but whether or not he just isn’t firing on all cylinders with some fans could be an explanation of why he’s not any bigger than he already is. As I’ve said about anyone that manages to get their name in the movies, they’ve already made it, and as a result, they’re cemented in pop culture in some way, but getting bigger and having a big reputation that they can work with is likely one goal that many actors want to work towards.