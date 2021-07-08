Jaw-Dropping Transformation Turns Girl Into Universal’s E.T. Animatronic

The power of makeup is truly incredible, so much so that any human being can become E.T. if they have the right touch!. At Universal Orlando Resort, the first-ever attraction built was E.T. Adventure. Although many attractions have come and gone over the years, E.T. Adventure remains untouched as well as a fan favorite. The queue is both interactive and spectacular, but the attraction features a unique ride vehicle, especially for its time, and serves as (arguably) Universal Orlando Resorts’ best dark ride.