Haunting of Hill House Maze Coming to Universal Resorts' Halloween Horror Nights
Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood have announced some all-new mazes for Halloween Horror Nights 2021. For the first time ever, Netflix's critically-acclaimed series "The Haunting of Hill House" will be featured at the annual event, which begins in September. The imposing and mysterious Hill House eerily comes to life beckoning guests to embark on the dark journey experienced by the Crain family.flickdirect.com
