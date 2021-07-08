Activate! July 8 – July 22

K.K. Downing thinks it’s “strange” the other members of Judas Priest won't allow him to return to the band, but he says he’s made his peace with their decision. After the guitarist’s attempt to “reinstate myself back in the band” didn’t deliver the desired result, he realized it was time to move on with his own music. “It was always confirmed that the door was closed, and they’re happy the way that they are,” Downing tells UCR. "That’s a bit strange, really. I mean, Andy [Sneap], for example, they consider him to be a touring guitar player, so I don’t know. It’s all a bit odd and strange - especially since they told the world for 10 years that I retired. If that’s true, why wouldn’t they allow me to come out of retirement?”