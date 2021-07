Who is the best person to share the exciting news about celebrating the holiday season at Disney Parks? Santa, of course!. Recently, Disney Parks Blog has been hosting Halfway to the Holidays, giving us Disney fans eveyrthing we hoped for and spreading Christmas cheer early with announcements regarding which festivities will return to the theme parks. So far, we know that the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays is back in 2021 and a new Disney After Hours event will be replacing Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, but we suspect Disney is still saving more surprises for later.