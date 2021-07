Join your Main Library for a summer of Harry Potter fun during the Summer Reading Club. Each week we’ll be watching an installment of the series, making a craft to go along with the featured film, and having fun with this popular movie franchise. At this session we’ll be watching 2009’s “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince.” In this installment, as Harry Potter begins his sixth year at Hogwarts, he discovers an old book marked as “the property of the Half-Blood Prince,” and begins to learn more about Lord Voldemort’s dark past. This film is rated PG for scary images, some violence, language, and mild sensuality, and has a run time of 2 hours and 33 minutes. Feel free to bring in your own snacks and drinks, and be sure to come out and have some Harry Potter fun with us every week!