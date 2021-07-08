Cancel
Society

Social Studies: The family penalty, the power of Black policing, cold greeting

By Kevin Lewis
Boston Globe
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a survey experiment, Americans were asked to evaluate applicants for a job at a marketing and analytics company. Applicants described as “unemployed for the past year; otherwise was working since college” were less likely to be chosen than continuously employed job seekers. But applicants described as “taking time off work for family reasons for the past year; otherwise was working since college” were even less likely to be chosen. Moreover, positive evaluations of previous job performance and coworker interaction eliminated the penalty for applicants who were unemployed but not for applicants unemployed for “family reasons.”

