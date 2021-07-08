Cancel
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Levi Strauss, General Motors, Accolade and More

By Hannah Miao, CNBC
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCheck out the companies making headlines after the bell Thursday:. Levi Strauss — Shares of Levi Strauss added 3.2% after the retailer crushed Wall Street expectations in its fiscal second-quarter results. Levi reported adjusted earnings of 23 cents per share on revenue of $1.28 billion. Analysts expected earnings of 9 cents per share on revenue of $1.21 billion, according to Refinitiv.

