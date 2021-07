The Meristation Tavern returns to the load, and this time with two very topical issues. The first of these is that of Nintendo’s new Oled console for October, a revision of the Switch that has left a bittersweet feeling for those who were expecting a major hardware update considering that four years have passed since the original launch. We also reviewed how insiders have failed in many of the leaks that were said to be safe. Neither 4K nor more power. Was it expected?