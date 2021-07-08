Cancel
Utawarerumono Zan 2 Third Trailer

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePublisher Aquaplus and developer Tamsoft have shared the Utawarerumono Zan 2 third trailer. In case you missed it, you can find the opening movie for the game here in our previous report. Utawarerumono Zan 2 launches July 22nd on PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. This is Niche Imports. In this...

The Smurfs – Mission Vileaf Gameplay Teaser Trailer

Microids and IMPS have revealed the gameplay teaser trailer for action adventure title The Smurfs – Mission Vileaf. As detailed on Mircroids’ announcement, the evil wizard Gargamel has created a wicked plant, the Vileaf. This produces Viletrap seeds, attracting Smurfs and imprisoning them. On top of that, they are highly toxic and dangerous to the forest, along with the sarsaparilla fields.
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

Retro-Futuristic Racer Voidspeed Outlaw Gets New Teaser Trailer

Cydonian Games have released a new teaser trailer for their upcoming retro-futuristic racer, Voidspeed Outlaw. Set on Mars in the distant future, Voidspeed Outlaw is a retro-inspired racer that uses ’90s-style pseudo-3D graphics. Climb the ranks of dangerous illegal street racing so you can realize your dream of competing in the prestigious Voidspeed Racing League. Upgrade your speeder and travel across the solar system, visiting exotic locales to race so you can earn money and fame.
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

Company of Heroes 3 Announced for PC

Publisher Sega and developer Relic Entertainment have announced Company of Heroes 3 for PC. Company of Heroes 3 is coming to Windows PC (via Steam) sometime in late 2022, and a pre-alpha preview is now available. You need to sign up to CoH-Development and then you’ll get access to the pre-alpha, as well as design documents, talks with developers, art, and more.
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

Ghostwire: Tokyo Delayed to Early 2022

Bethesda Softworks have announced that the release date for action adventure game Ghostwire: Tokyo has been delayed due to early 2022. As previously reported, the game takes place in a Tokyo where 99% of the city’s population has vanished, after an “occult event.” What’s more, the main character’s own supernatural abilities begin to awaken.
Video GamesAnime News Network

Utawarerumono Zan 2 Game's 3rd Promo Video Previews 'Oshtor's Sword' Story

Kentarō Tone plays Oshtor, replacing the late Keiji Fujiwara. AQUAPLUS began streaming the third promotional video for its Utawarerumono Zan 2 sequel game on Thursday. The video previews the "Oshtor's Sword" story. Kentarō Tone plays Oshtor (Haku), replacing Keiji Fujiwara, who passed away in April 2020 at 55 due to...
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Boomerang X launch trailer

Devolver Digital and DANG! have shared a launch trailer for Boomerang X, a new first-person arena shooter for Switch. View it below. Boomerang X can be purchased digitally for Switch via the eShop. For more on the game, head on over here.
Video GamesIGN

Within the Blade - Launch Trailer

Take a look at gameplay and more in this trailer for the retro-styled stealth action-platformer, Within the Blade. Within the Blade launches on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch on July 16, 2021. The game is also available now on PC.
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

Niche Spotlight – Astro Aqua Kitty

Today’s Niche Spotlight is Astro Aqua Kitty, a 2D action-RPG shooter by TIKIPOD. The Aqua Kitty cats have reached space in search of valuable gems and resources. Explore water-filled asteroids as you mine for gems and fend off space pirate rabbits. Upgrade your ship with a variety of weapons, systems, and support gadgets. Choose a combination of pilot and engineer to further customize your playstyle, unlocking new abilities as they level up.
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

Samurai Warriors 5 Demo Launches July 20; Progress Transfers to Full Game

Koei Tecmo have announced a demo will be available for Japanese historical musou action game Samurai Warriors 5. The demo will feature two stages, and four playable characters; Hideyoshi Hashiba, No, Tokugawa Ieyasu, and Toshiie Maeda. Progress made in the demo can also be transferred into the full game. The demo launches July 20th on Windows PC (via Steam), Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

Survival Horror RPG ‘Chernobylite’ Gets PS4 and Xbox One Release Date

All In! Games announced that The Farm 51-developed survival horror RPG Chernobylite will launch on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on September 7, 2021. The game will also receive a physical release on PlayStation 4 from publisher Perp Games that includes a physical map of the Exclusion zone, a digital artbook, digital postcards, and more.
Video Gamescramgaming.com

Noosphere – Steam Release Trailer

KOEX studio presents a new first person horror title Noosphere that will be available on PC via Steam from July 22nd. ‘Noosphere’ is a first person psychological horror puzzle game about ‘Personalities’. Vincent survived a car accident but only to find out that another entity is living within him. Whose...
Video GamesIGN

Breakwaters - Gameplay Trailer

Watch the latest trailer for Breakwaters for a look at combat, enemies, and more in this upcoming exploration and survival game set in an ever-changing oceanic world. In Breakwaters, explore a procedural world with dangerous ocean depths and nearby islands while battling or avoiding terrifying Titans. Artifacts from a dead civilization beneath the waves, these massive monsters constantly roam the world, causing destruction. Can you earn the right to become a Breakwater and stop the Titans? Surrounded by a sea of mysteries and possibilities, one of the first things players will notice in Breakwaters is that water behaves differently here. Powerful crystals are used to displace water and reveal resources to harvest and quests to complete. Different strategies, such as building walls to contain the ocean or block waves, are key to rebuilding and helping the world recover from the constant chaos inflicted by Titans. Breakwaters is set to launch into early access in 2021 on PC.
Video GamesIGN

MADiSON - Official Announcement Trailer

MADiSON is a first person psychological horror game developed by Nosebleed Games. What would you do if you woke up locked in a dark room, with your hands covered in blood? Play as Luca, and endure MADiSON, a demon that has forced him to continue a gory ritual started decades ago, making him commit terrible acts. In MADiSON, you'll need to take pictures and develop them yourself, solve puzzles, explore your surroundings, and survive. MADiSON will release on PC via Steam in 2021. It's available to wishlist now.
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

Chernobylite Igor Story Trailer

The Farm 51 and All In! Games have released a new story trailer for Early Access survival action RPG Chernobylite. As previously reported, you play as Igor, a former employee of the Chernobyl Power Plant. He returns to the devastated site 30 years later to solve the mystery of his missing fiancee Tatiana. However, the meltdown warped space-time, and the exclusion zone will bring you against twisted horrors.
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

Free-to-Play Team FPS Gundam Evolution Announced

Bandai Namco has announced Gundam Evolution, a new free-to-play first-person shooter that is currently in development. While platforms for Gundam Evolution weren’t announced, a closed beta test is set for August 8 to 9 in Japan, and a full release is set for 2022. Here’s a teaser trailer:. Here’s a...
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

Pokemon UNITE Launches for Switch on July 21

Pokemon UNITE launches for Switch on July 21, The Pokemon Company and developer TiMi Studio have announced. While Pokemon UNITE launches for Switch on July 21, the previously announced iOS and Android versions are launching sometime later in September 2021. If you log into the Switch version by August 31 you’ll get a Unite license for Zeraora, which lets you use that Pokemon in battle.
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is Delayed to Spring 2022

Fatshark has announced Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is delayed to spring 2022, forgoing its planned 2021 release window. While Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is delayed to spring 2022, when it does launch next year it will be available for Windows PC (via Steam) and Xbox Series X|S. Here’s the full message from...
Video Gamesperfectly-nintendo.com

Danganronpa Decadence: latest trailer

Yesterday, Spike-Chunsoft revealed a brand new trailer for Danganronpa Decadence, the collection which includes all 3 Danganronpa games + the board game spin-off (originally a mini-game in Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony). As previously announced, all games will also be available for purchase separately (Nintendo eShop). Here’s the trailer:. Spike-Chunsoft also...
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

Resident Evil Re:Verse Delayed to 2022

Capcom have announced the release date of Resident Evil Re:Verse has been delayed yet again, this time to 2022. The game was intended as a free multiplayer game for those who purchase Resident Evil Village (launched May 7th). The open beta for Re:Verse was met with issues with matchmaking on launch, causing it to be temporarily suspended.

