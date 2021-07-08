Utawarerumono Zan 2 Third Trailer

Watch the latest trailer for Breakwaters for a look at combat, enemies, and more in this upcoming exploration and survival game set in an ever-changing oceanic world. In Breakwaters, explore a procedural world with dangerous ocean depths and nearby islands while battling or avoiding terrifying Titans. Artifacts from a dead civilization beneath the waves, these massive monsters constantly roam the world, causing destruction. Can you earn the right to become a Breakwater and stop the Titans? Surrounded by a sea of mysteries and possibilities, one of the first things players will notice in Breakwaters is that water behaves differently here. Powerful crystals are used to displace water and reveal resources to harvest and quests to complete. Different strategies, such as building walls to contain the ocean or block waves, are key to rebuilding and helping the world recover from the constant chaos inflicted by Titans. Breakwaters is set to launch into early access in 2021 on PC.