Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Berks by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 16:52:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Berks A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL BERKS COUNTY At 452 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Fairview Hgts, or 9 miles northwest of Reading, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Wind damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. Locations impacted include Hamburg, Fleetwood, Leesport, Shoemakersville, Bernville, Fairview Hgts and Centerport. This includes Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 27 and 32. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH