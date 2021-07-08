Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

LeBron James is America’s most-trolled sports star

By Jade Bremner
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 13 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IaH1x_0arMFHKI00

LA Lakers basketball star LeBron James has received more negative online comments in the past year than any other sports star, according to a new survey.

Betting site Pickswise trawled through hundreds of thousands of tweets from June 2020 to June 2021, looking for abusive phrases aimed at stars in the sports of football , basketball, soccer, tennis, golf and ice hockey.

The research, spanning the past 12 months, found Mr James was far and away the most-trolled player, with 122,568 abusive tweets, followed by UK Manchester United soccer player Marcus Rashford , with 32,328 abusive tweets, and football quarterback Tom Brady, with 28,151 abusive tweets.

Mr James is considered one of the best NBA players of all time but has faced repeated backlash over various views – notably his criticism of former President Donald Trump. Mr James called Mr Trump a “bum” after he withdrew a White House invitation to Stephen Curry.

In an interview with CNN's Don Lemon from 2018, he said he'd noticed over the last few months that Mr Trump had “kind of used sport to kind of divide us”, and added that he would “never sit across from him”.

Most recently, Mr James faced backlash when he tweeted about the fatal police shooting of 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant in Columbus, Ohio.

The NBA star was accused of inciting violence against a police officer by Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton. Mr James later took the tweet down saying: “I’m so damn tired of seeing Black people killed by police. I took the tweet down because its being used to create more hate -This isn’t about one officer. it’s about the entire system and they always use our words to create more racism. I am so desperate for more ACCOUNTABILITY.”

The third most-trolled sports star on the list, quarterback Tom Brady, has been caught up in cheating and ball-deflating allegations, which remain unproven. Meanwhile, footballer Marcus Rashford is a hero to many but has been trolled for his philanthropic efforts and campaigning for children in poverty.

Basketball star Kevin Durant appeared fourth on the list of social media abuse of elite athletes, with 24,370 abusive tweets; he got heat for speaking candidly about his experiences of travelling to India.

Race car driver Bubba Wallace came fifth on the list, with 21,750 abusive tweets; followed by basketball player Damian Lillard, with 20,904 abusive tweets; baseball pitcher Trevor Bauer, with 14,083 abusive tweets; Portuguese football player Cristiano Ronaldo with 11,757 abusive tweets; basketball player Steph Curry, with 11,203 abusive tweets; and German footballer Mesut Ozil, with 11,192 abusive tweets.

The full list of the 20 most media-abused sports stars can be found here .

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

185K+
Followers
91K+
Post
95M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Arkansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bubba Wallace
Person
Mesut Ozil
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Trevor Bauer
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Lebron James
Person
Tom Cotton
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Kevin Durant
Person
Damian Lillard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#La Lakers#Manchester United#White House#Cnn#Portuguese#German
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
News Break
Soccer
Country
India
News Break
NBA
News Break
Tennis
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
News Break
Ice Hockey
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan And Shaquille O'Neal Are The Only Players Who Have 3 Championships And 3 Finals MVPs In A Row

Michael Jordan and Shaquille O’Neal are regarded as two of the greatest players to have ever lived and occupied the top-10 all-time list for the majority of fans and pundits. While each player had different playing styles, they were dominant in their respective eras and hold an achievement that isn’t shared with any other player besides them. Jordan and O’Neal are the only two players in NBA history with 3 championships and 3 straight Finals MVPs to their resumes.
NBATwinfinite

Fortnite Adds NBA Star LeBron James as Part of Icon Series

NBA superstar LeBron James is joining Fortnite as part of the game’s Icon Series, and Epic Games has just put out a trailer and a blog post with plenty of details. The four-time NBA MVP and NBA champion will arrive in the Item Shop this week on July 14 at 8 PM ET. Jame will have two hoodie Outfits, and each one also comes with his Nike LeBron 19 signature shoe in different colors. The shoe hasn’t been released yet so, in a way, this is the only way fans can actually wear them.
Eurogamer.net

Here's LeBron James in Fortnite

Basketball pro and Space Jam 2 star LeBron James is the next celebrity coming to Fortnite as themselves. LeBron James' appearance is timed alongside this week's release of Space Jam: A New Legacy, the live action and animated Looney Tunes film sequel in which he stars. There will be two...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Deadliest Kryptonite For The Los Angeles Lakers: LeBron James Is 8-17 Against Danny Green, Anthony Davis Is 2-25 Against Stephen Curry

The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to come back with a vengeance next season, after falling to the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the playoffs. LeBron James will be 37 years old at some point next season, and Anthony Davis is struggling with injuries. But in terms of pure talent on the roster, the Lakers are still the team to beat in the West when healthy.
NBAcogconnected.com

It’s Official – LeBron James Is Coming To Fortnite

The marketing for the hotly anticipated upcoming Space Jam sequel, Space Jam: A New Legacy, has been absolutely wild so far. From an arcade-style 2D beat ’em up game coming to the Xbox Game Pass to a selection of limited edition Space Jam Xbox controllers, it seems that Warner Bros. are pulling out all the stops to try to catch gamers’ attention. Now, Space Jam: A new Legacy’s star LeBron James will be coming to Fortnite as part of their Icon Series – sporting a Space Jam jersey, of course.
NBAclutchpoints.com

LeBron James is going to love the NBA’s decision on play-in tournament

LeBron James may not like it, but the NBA play-in tournament is here to stay. Per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski: “The NBA and the Players Association have agreed to extend the play-in tournament format through the 2021-2022 season…The league’s Board of Governors will make it official in a formal vote soon.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy