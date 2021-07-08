Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lawrence, Martin by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 16:54:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lawrence; Martin The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Martin County in southwestern Indiana Southwestern Lawrence County in south central Indiana * Until 515 PM EDT. * At 453 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northeast of Shoals, or 13 miles southwest of Bedford, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central Martin and southwestern Lawrence Counties. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH