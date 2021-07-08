Flash Flood Warning issued for Monroe, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 18:12:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Monroe; Wayne FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR EAST CENTRAL MONROE AND NORTHWESTERN WAYNE COUNTIES At 612 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Rochester, Greece, Irondequoit, Webster, Brighton, Gates-North Gates, Charlotte, Rochester General Hospital, Union Hill, Strong Memorial Hospital and Rochester International Airport. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED