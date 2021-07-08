Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Middlesex, Northern New Haven, Northern New London by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 15:12:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Middlesex; Northern New Haven; Northern New London; Southern Middlesex; Southern New Haven; Southern New London A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN NEW HAVEN SOUTHERN MIDDLESEX AND SOUTHWESTERN NEW LONDON COUNTIES At 452 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Branford, or near New Haven, moving east at 30 mph. Winds up to 40 mph are possible with this storm. This storm will be near Guilford around 510 PM EDT. Clinton and Killingworth around 515 PM EDT. Westbrook around 525 PM EDT. Old Saybrook and Chester around 535 PM EDT. Haddam and Old Lyme around 540 PM EDT. East Lyme and East Haddam around 545 PM EDT. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.