Chick Vennera dead: Golden Girls actor dies aged 74 from cancer

By Rose Hill
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 13 days ago
Golden Girls star Chick Vennera has died aged 74.

The Hollywood actor, who was also known for his role in 1978's Thank God It’s Friday, has died from cancer.

His death was confirmed by daughter Nicky Vennera.

Stephen Spielberg's production company Amblin paid tribute to the actor, writing: "We're saddened to learn that Chick Vennera, who gave vocal wing to Pesto of The Goodfeathers (amongst other characters) in the original run of @TheAnimaniacs has passed away at 74.

"Our condolences to Chick's loved ones, friends, and fellow collaborators."

Vennera first embarked on his acting career as an actor and dancer after serving in the US Army Signal Corps, with his first acting role in a Broadway production of Grease.

Actor Chick Vennera has died aged 74

He went on to star in his first major film, Thank God It's Friday, as Marv Gomez aka the Leatherman.

The actor became best known for his iconic disco dance scene on top of parked cars in the film.

Richard Gere and Chick Vennera in 1979's Yanks

Vennera proceeded to star in a number of films such as High Risk, McBain and Yanks, the latter with Richard Gere.

He also appeared as Pepe/Enrique for three episodes of The Golden Girls in 1989.

After retiring from acting, Vennera taught at Los Angeles’ Renegade Theatre and Film Group in 2009.

