Christmas in July will be this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus, 808 E. Main Street, New Albany. All benefits from the craft show will go to a remodeling project the Knights of Columbus is undertaking. The drop ceiling in the large gym in the K of C hall has been removed, taking it back to the architects’ original plan.