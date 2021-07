In the fourth episode of season 23 of ‘Big Brother,’ Kyland being appointed as the new Head of Household proved to be dangerous for both Frenchie and his teammate, Britini. In response, Frenchie tried to beat Brent in the Wild Card competition, but none of them won. To know what transpired in episode 4, you can read the recap. If you’re updated and aware of the latest happenings, here’s what ‘Big Brother’ Season 23 Episode 6 has in store!