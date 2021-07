Before you can do anything beyond shooting Zombies on Cold War’s Mauer Der Toten map, you need to switch on the power. Here’s a full guide on how to turn on the power. When you load into Black Ops Cold War Season 4 Reloaded’s Mauer Der Toten map, the first thing you need to do is turn on the power. Whether you want to use the Pack-a-Punch machine, build Klaus, or get your hands on the new CRBR-S Wonder Weapon, you need power.