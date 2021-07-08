Ranked-Choice Voting: 3 Takeaways From NYC's Big Experiment

As someone who has religiously voted in every election for the past 50-plus years I’ve been eligible to vote in Alaska, I’m totally agnostic about politics — particularly the so-called parties, and I mentally block all party association. My mantra is, “Partisan politics has polluted and poisoned the political process to the point of paralysis!” Not ironically, if you asked me which party any candidate in office at this moment belonged to, I could not tell you — I’m that opposed to the party process; I disdain them all equally. Ask me which candidate stands for the principles and perspective I believe in for an issue and I can probably name them. I’m a firm believer in voting for, supporting and doing “the right thing,” not the party thing.