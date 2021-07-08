Monster Hunter Stories 2 for Nintendo Switch & PC Gets New Character Trailer Introducing Ena & Kyle

Nargacuga was always one of the most beloved Monsters in the Monster Hunter franchise, and this is no exception in Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin. This fan-favorite Flying Wyverns is back, however much less menacing than the first Monster Hunter Stories game. This time around, while Nargacuga is still an absolutely beast, it plays no major role to the plot and story, but still is both a formidable foe and trusty ally. Let’s see how to find this beast and of course, tame it.