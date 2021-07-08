Cancel
Video Games

Monster Hunter Stories 2 for Nintendo Switch & PC Gets New Character Trailer Introducing Ena & Kyle

By Giuseppe Nelva
Twinfinite
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin launches tomorrow, and Capcom had another character trailer in store for the fans. The trailer focuses on two of the characters who will play a relevant role in the game, Ena and Kyle. This follows the first character trailer that featured Kayna, the second that showcased Alwin, the third focusing on Avinia, and the fourth on Reverto.

twinfinite.net

