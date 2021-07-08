Cancel
Video Games

Baldur’s Gate 3 gets new features in Patch 5, but no new D&D class

PCGamesN
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLarian’s latest Panel from Hell has come and gone, and boy was it a trip. In addition to more LARPing shenanigans than we ever could’ve expected, we got a whole lot of details on what’s coming in Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 5. This will be a patch that’s pretty light on new content (meaning no new D&D classes), but there are a pile of new features and quality-of-life improvements to enjoy this time around. The update launches on Tuesday, June 13.

