Baldur’s Gate 3 gets new features in Patch 5, but no new D&D class

Baldur’s Gate 3 should hopefully be getting DLSS support when it launches at some point next year. Developer Larian Studios is ready to spring a new patch next week (Patch 5) for the early access game on Steam, and studio head Swen Vincke let us know that the release of the full game should come “hopefully somewhere in [20]22”, as PC Gamer reports. That does leave a little room for doubt, although obviously enough concrete promises are something it’s very unwise to make as a game developer.