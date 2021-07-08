Cancel
Windows 11 Build 22000.65 Adds a Few Minor Updates

By About Thurrott.com
thurrott.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft has issued its second public build of Windows 11, one that interestingly doesn’t advance the build number very much and only adds a few minor changes. Start now has a (superfluous) search box. The Taskbar now displays across multiple monitors. Right-clicking the desktop once again has a Refresh option.

