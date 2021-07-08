Windows 11 Build 22000.65 Adds a Few Minor Updates

Description of Outage: Technology Services will be deploying software updates to faculty, staff, and student Windows computers, including all Windows computer labs, starting at 10 p.m. Thursday, July 8. We will make the updates available starting July 8 so that anyone can install the updates in advance of the deadline if they want/need to. If the updates are installed in advance of the deadline, that computer will not be impacted on July 15. However, if the updates are not installed by 10:45 p.m. Thursday, July 15, the updates will automatically install. To install the updates in advance of the deadline, click on the Start menu and go to Microsoft Endpoint Manager, then Software Center. There you will be able to select all the updates and click "Install" on the lower right side of the window. The updates will be for the operating system, Microsoft Office, Microsoft Edge, and other applications. Please be aware that the systems will reboot as needed during the updates, so be sure to close any open applications. The update process may prompt you to reboot your computer the next day after the deadline if there are any pending updates still required. These monthly security updates are part of our continual effort to provide a safe and secure digital infrastructure.