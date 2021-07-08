Cancel
Cline Avenue Bridge to close on weekends during overlay project

By Andrew Steele
NWI.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCline Avenue Bridge will be closed on weekends through early October for a project that will put an epoxy polymer overlay on the concrete bridge deck. Bridge owner United Bridge Partners said the overlay will weatherproof the bridge and extend its lifespan. Closures, lasting from 8 p.m. Fridays until 6 a.m. Mondays, will occur weekends beginning Friday and ending Oct. 4, with the exception of Labor Day weekend.

