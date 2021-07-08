Dolphin House Child Advocacy Center is the The Green Cupboard jewelry shop's new beneficiary

Vanessa Tuttle showed off glittering Tanzanite jewelry Wednesday, as two shoppers browsed The Green Cupboard downtown. The Green Cupboard, founded about six years ago as a means of supporting the Sharing Ministries foodbank, will continue selling new jewelry well below retail prices, and will continue giving all proceeds to a worthy cause — but that cause has changed. Going forward, the new beneficiary is The Dolphin House Child Advocacy Center.