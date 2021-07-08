Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

All-Stars, Fireworks, and Dr. Rick

By Daily Advocate
Daily Advocate
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTuesday thoughts waiting for the start of the Reds-Royals telecast: Major League Baseball’s annual All-Star game is next Tuesday, July 13. The game was originally scheduled to be held in Atlanta but was moved due to the State of Georgia’s recently passed “restrictive” voting laws and the contest awarded to Denver. The strange thing is that many people in the know consider Colorado’s voting requirements even more restrictive than Georgia’s!

www.dailyadvocate.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Shohei Ohtani
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf#Weather#Reds Royals#Major League Baseball#Nl#Angels#Columbus Blue Jacket#U S Olympic#Americans#Suns#Bucks#Pga#Rocket Mortgage#Progressive Insurance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tennis
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
NBAhotnewhiphop.com

Lakers Makes Their First Move Of The Offseason

This past season was an extremely difficult one for the Los Angeles Lakers. While the team had a tremendous start to the season, things quickly went downhill as both Anthony Davis and LeBron James faced injuries near the playoffs. While the team eventually made it to the playoffs, the Lakers were still forced into the seventh seed in the Western Conference, and the Phoenix Suns proved to be too strong of a first-round matchup.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Astros Blockbuster Trade Rumors

The Houston Astros are rumored to be among the most active teams on the market heading into the trade deadline later this month. Houston has been one of the top teams in the American League this season. The Astros are 56-38 on the season, 3.5 games up on the Oakland A’s in the AL West.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Photos: Meet Giannis’s Girlfriend, Mariah Riddlesprigger

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo added “NBA champion” to his résumé on Tuesday night, scoring 50 points in a series-clinching win over the Phoenix Suns. Following the legacy-defining victory, Antetokounmpo’s girlfriend, Mariah Riddlesprigger, posted a heartfelt message on Instagram for the ‘Greek Freak.’. “Nobody truly knows the work you have...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Magic Johnson Has 1 Star Player In Mind For The Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers were served a first-round exit at the hands of the Phoenix Suns earlier this postseason. And with both LeBron James and Anthony Davis battling injury issues, the 2020 NBA champions certainly weren’t looking capable of making a title-defending run. This loss for LA marked the start...
NBAhotnewhiphop.com

Kawhi Leonard Reportedly Considering Leaving Clippers, Fans React

After winning a championship with the Toronto Raptors in 2019, Kawhi Leonard quickly became the hottest commodity in the entire NBA. He was pursued by numerous teams in free agency and in the end, he had his choice between the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, and Raptors. Eventually, Kawhi decided to go home to Los Angeles and play for the Clippers, who went out and got Paul George to complement Kawhi's skill set.
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Lakers looking to sign LeBron James’ former teammate?

The Los Angeles Lakers have a busy offseason ahead of them, and one of their first orders of business may be to reunite with a familiar face. Marc Berman of the New York Post reported this week that the Lakers are eyeing Reggie Bullock, one of their former players who was teammates with LeBron James in 2018-19. Bullock, a 41.0 percent three-point shooter for the New York Knicks last season, will likely command the full mid-level exception of $9.2 million but could seek up to a three-year deal.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

How much does Chris Paul make from State Farm?

How much money does Phoenix Suns star point guard Chris Paul make from all those State Farm commercials he’s in each season?. NBA fans have seen a lot of Chris Paul during the playoffs. Not only has the Suns guard guided his team to the NBA Finals, but he’s been...
NBACBS Sports

Kostas Antetokounmpo, brother of Giannis, signs two-year deal with French team owned by Tony Parker

Kostas Antetokounmpo, brother of Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, has signed a two-year deal with French club LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne, the team announced Monday. Antetokounmpo had spent the past two years on two-way deals with the Los Angeles Lakers, but across those two seasons he played in only 20 games at the NBA level. He was originally the No. 60 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft by the Dallas Mavericks.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Tampa Bay Rays Land 7-Time All-Star In Blockbuster Trade

For the past few weeks, Major League Baseball trade rumors have all had the same few names mentioned. The Chicago Cubs have reportedly been shopping multiple players like Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo. Meanwhile, several Pittsburgh Pirates including Adam Frazier and Richard Rodriguez have also been mentioned. While none of...
Mankato, MNozaukeepress.com

Chinook is an all-star

Lakeshore Chinooks’ first baseman Griffin Doersching was selected to the Northwoods League All-Star Game on July 20 in Mankato, Minn. The 6-feet, 4-inch, 250-pound native of Greendale led the Northwoods League in home runs with eight through the first half of the season. Doersching has a .261 batting average and a .530 slugging percentage with 30 hits, including five doubles and one triple, and 21 RBI.
MLBPosted by
Audacy

He was an All-Star? MLB edition

Though it comes as no surprise that Mike Trout, Jacob deGrom and several other superstars are All-Star regulars, there are some All-Star names from recent years that are certainly eyebrow-raisers.
MLBPosted by
WHIO Dayton

MLB All-Star Game uniforms not drawing All-Star reviews

DENVER — (AP) — Fashion forward? Maybe more like fashion faux pas. The fans on social media weren't exactly raving about the new All-Star jerseys that were on display Tuesday night. No classic birds-on-a-bat design for the Cardinals at Coors Field, no sweet script for the Dodgers. No brown pinstripes...

Comments / 0

Community Policy