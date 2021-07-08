LoveOly Summer Fest Welcomes Kimya Dawson to the Main Stage
The Olympia Downtown Alliance is pleased to announce that they are launching a downtown street festival in historic Downtown Olympia that includes live music and performances, activities for kids and families, interactive art installations from local artists, local community groups, and a Biergarten featuring craft beer from 3 Magnets Brewing Co. and Well 80 Brewhouse. LoveOly Summer Fest 2021, presented by the City of Olympia, will take place every Saturday from July 10 to August 28, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.www.thurstontalk.com
