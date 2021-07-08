Cancel
Tri-cities, WA

25 Awesome Photos Capture Life Here In The Tri-Cities

By Rik Mikals
Posted by 
98.3 The KEY
98.3 The KEY
 15 days ago
Do you know that old adage from Ferris Bueller's Day Off? Life moves pretty quickly and if you don't stop for a moment, you'll miss all the neat things around you. If you looked around the Tri-Cities a little closer, you'd see some pretty neat things. I moved to the...

98.3 The KEY

98.3 The KEY

Pasco WA
98.3 The Key plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Pasco, WAPosted by
98.3 The KEY

City Politics Keep Popular Pasco Restaurant From Reopening

One of our favorite restaurants won't be reopening anytime soon in downtown Pasco. The Havana Cafe posted on their Facebook page that they won't reopen their Pasco location. The Havana Cafe Food Truck in Richland will stay open until the owners find another brick and mortar location in Richland Or Kennewick.
Posted by
98.3 The KEY

Is It Against The Law in WA to Ride in the Back of a Truck?

Psst, hey, I have a question to whisper in your ear because I don't know the law on this: Is it illegal these days to ride around in the back of someone's truck bed?. I asked myself this question yesterday because I saw a truck whip right in front of me and they had about 5 GROWN people sitting in the back of their truck.
Richland, WAPosted by
98.3 The KEY

Was the Habit Burger Grill in Richland Worth the Wait? An In-Depth Review

The Habit Burger Grill just opened in Richland. They say that it's never work if you enjoy what you do, so here I go again reviewing burgers. After writing a review of D. Lish's Hamburgers in Spokane, someone pointed out that The Habit Burger Grill was finally open and that I should do a review of it. That was the quickest decision I've ever made in my life. I had been eagerly waiting for this place to open and the day had finally come.
Posted by
98.3 The KEY

Enjoy a Luxurious Leavenworth Airbnb Stay for $899 a Night

After living here for a few years, it seems THE place to go is Leavenworth for a lot of outdoor adventures! I've been twice, and thoroughly enjoyed both stays. However, I did NOT stay for more than a night on both visits. Doing some research, I discovered a wonderful Airbnb...
Washington StatePosted by
98.3 The KEY

I Love Eating Dick’s, But THIS is the Best Burger in Washington State

Nearly every Spokane native will tell you this is the best fast-food burger in town. My family took an impromptu day trip to Spokane. We had just bought a new car and had been wanting to go on a nice road trip. In the days leading up to our adventure, we made a list of things we wanted to do while we were in town. Being a burger fan, I was adamant we save some time (and room) for a stop at Dick's Hamburgers. I had always enjoyed my experience there and not having one in Tri-Cities made a visit to Dick's a no-brainer for me.
Kennewick, WAPosted by
98.3 The KEY

Kennewick Women Desperate to find Her Grandma

Today marks exactly two weeks since Betty Counts, the beloved Grandma of Jena Usher has been missing. She and her little dog Max left their home on the eve of July 4th and has not been heard from since. We originally shared the missing person (which shortly there after became a silver alert) post to try to help locate Betty to no avail. It has been mind boggling for the family, Jena tells me she suspects foul play and "there is just no freaking way she just fell off the face of the earth!"
Moxee, WAPosted by
98.3 The KEY

Moxee Favorite Bale Breaker Salutes Hop Capital With New Brew

In a fitting tribute to the hop capitol of the United States, Bale Breaker Brewing has released their latest brew and also pay tribute to their home in Moxee. The India Pale Ale (IPA) is called "Moxee Made" and is even available for home delivery! The brew is 6.2% ABV (Alcohol By Volume) and rates a 45 on the IBU scale which measures the hop content.
Kennewick, WAPosted by
98.3 The KEY

Kennewick Freeloaders Busted at Hotel Free Breakfast

Every time I have ever stayed at a motel or hotel that offered complimentary breakfast, I always wondered what would keep anybody from walking in off the street to enjoy this? It's not like there is anybody at the door checking to see if you have a room key. There's usually a nice lady or two that is refilling the waffle batter and cereal bar items, but that's about it. How would you really know if somebody was a guest at the hotel or not? Well, I guess this couple must have stood out because somebody noticed that they were not hotel guests. And yet there they are, enjoying free complimentary breakfast...that is for guests only! After initially posting their photos on social media, Kennewick police have identified the couple. I don't know what the penalty for something like that is, but the bottom line is it's wrong. They probably won't even be embarrassed because people who do things like this are either on drugs or just don't care. That's my opinion anyway. Since we're on the topic of free breakfast, don't you just love the waffle makers they put in there? You know, the ones you flip. I liked that idea so much that I found one on Amazon. I love the fact that you can fill it with better, close it, and flip it for perfect batter spread! There are several expensive ones but I paid only about $30 for mine and love it. So does my grandson when he spends the night on a Friday and wakes up to Saturday morning waffles!
Washington StatePosted by
98.3 The KEY

Five Simple Life Hacks For The Yakima Heat!

I'm not gonna lie, when people said it was hot here I thought they were over exaggerating. They may still be, from what I'm told this heatwave is extremely uncommon for Yakima let alone Washington State. Sadly for me, I've got a broken air conditioner and a bunch of fans,...
Yakima, WAPosted by
98.3 The KEY

Do These 10 Washington Towns REALLY Deserve To Be Picked On?

Some towns and cities in Washington might deserve their bad reputations but those living in those towns always seem to defend the home turf. Many years ago I worked in Yakima and after we moved, my wife made the comment that she was glad to be done with Yakima. I asked her why because I thought Yakima was a fine place to live.
Idaho StatePosted by
98.3 The KEY

Phrases Every Idaho Kid Grew Up Hearing

No one grows up without hearing some key catch phrases over and over that stick with them into adulthood. Since my mom is from another country, I grew up hearing the phrases her mom told her back in the day in Havana, Cuba. There are two that stick out the most.

