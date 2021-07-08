Cancel
Health Services

Need help paying for healthcare? Thanks to the American Rescue Plan, you've got options | Opinion

By Jeff Johnson
Miami Herald
 13 days ago

While most of Florida’s tourist destinations have re-opened after an economically straining year, many of our fellow Floridians are still struggling to recover from the effects of the global pandemic. One item tucked into the American Rescue Plan passed by Congress in March is making healthcare coverage more affordable through the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (ACA).

Health Insurance
Congress
Health
Politics
Health Services
AARP
Families should start receiving child tax credit payments on July 15. This week tens of thousands of households across the state will open their mailboxes and find a check. Some families will receive two. One will be a federal child tax credit slated to cut child poverty in half in New Jersey and the United States. The other will be a state rebate that was promised last year as part of a deal to raise taxes on millionaires.
California Makes It Easier for Low-Income Residents to Get and Keep Free Health Coverage

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Getting clean drinking water cost Ignacio Padilla his health insurance. The World War II veteran needed to repay the loan for the water pump installed on his 1-acre property in rural Tulare County, the only source of water to his mobile home. He carefully socked away a few thousand dollars so he could make the payoff — only to find that those savings put him over the asset threshold to remain on Medi-Cal, California's Medicaid program for low-income people. He was booted from the health insurance program in 2019.
GetSetUp Announces New Member Engagement Tool for Medicare Advantage Health Plans

SAN FRANCISCO, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GetSetUp, the fastest growing online destination for older adults with over 2 million monthly members, announced today the launch of GetSetUp Health, a member engagement tool designed to support Medicare Advantage health plans. By onboarding new members more effectively and helping members better understand health plan benefits, GetSetUp Health can improve health literacy and equip members with the tools and skills they need to successfully age-in-place.
Oklahomans may be eligible for financial help to get health insurance

Starting this month, Oklahoma residents who received or are approved to receive unemployment compensation during 2021 may be eligible for financial help to purchase health insurance. Oklahomans enrolling in the Affordable Care Act (ACA) Marketplace through HealthCare.gov are eligible to receive increased tax credits to reduce their insurance premiums. “This...
Even as Pandemic Eases, Black and Latinx adults Face Greatest Financial Challenges from Chronic Lack of Affordable Health Care

According to results from a new Commonwealth Fund survey, Americans who have suffered the most during the COVID-19 pandemic are also the most likely saddled with medical bill problems and debt. The Commonwealth Fund, a foundation that promotes a high-performing health care system that achieves better access and improved quality,...
American Rescue Plan Act Meeting

Bloomsburg Town Council will be holding meetings to discuss and direct staff in regards to the Coronavirus State Fiscal Recovery Fund and the Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Fund established under the American Rescue Plan Act. The meetings will take place in Council Chambers at Town Hall or via Zoom. The meeting time is at 6 p.m. on July 12th along with August 16th.
8 changes to Medicare spending that would improve older Americans' health

Medicare will spend an annual $56 billion on Aduhelm, Biogen's recently approved and much-debated Alzheimer's drug, if the drug is used by the lower end of the drugmaker's estimated target population. A dozen experts, including physicians, economists and healthcare policy specialists, shared how they think $56 billion would be better spent in a July 6 Kaiser Health News report.
Baker: American Rescue Plan Act money could help in addiction fight

Gov. Charlie Baker has been ratcheting up the pressure on the Legislature to get around to putting the state's roughly $5 billion in American Rescue Plan Act money to use and on Thursday called on lawmakers to spend some of the aid on addiction prevention and treatment. The comments came...
The American Rescue Plan can be a lifeline for business districts

From rural downtowns to urban commercial corridors, local business districts are centers of civic life and commercial activity. But even before the COVID-19 pandemic, many of these districts already faced serious challenges, including decades of disinvestment, limited access to capital and broadband, brain drain, and competition from big box and online retail, to name just a few.
Lawmakers split on American Rescue Plan spending

AUGUSTA — Maine lawmakers could not come to an agreement Wednesday night on how to spend $1 billion in federal funds from the American Rescue Plan. The state-funded project labor agreements were a deal-breaker for some Republican lawmakers. If lawmakers do not show bipartisan support, the bill will lose its...
Patients billed up to $219 million in total for preventive services that should be free

Experts say these unexpected healthcare costs may discourage people from seeking recommended preventive care. Despite a sharp reduction in out-of-pocket (OOP) costs for preventive care since the Affordable Care Act was enacted in 2010, patients are still receiving unexpected bills for preventive services that should be free, according to a new study co-authored by a Boston University School of Public Health (BUSPH) researcher.
Navigating Patient Home Care During COVID-19 and Beyond

Home infusion of specialty medications was an outpatient service offered to patients before the pandemic started; however, with COVID-19, home infusion became more important than ever. The word “home” took on new meaning last year as we navigated the changes and challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. Fewer people seeking outpatient...
3 major health insurance cost drivers

According to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), the total expenditure on health care in America in 1970 was $74.1 billion, while the total expenditure on health care in 2019 was $3.8 trillion — a whopping 51.35 times as expensive. Said differently, health care is 17.7% of the gross domestic product (GDP) of the United States.
Get help paying for Medicare prescription drug costs with Extra Help

OKLAHOMA CITY – As many Oklahomans are experiencing financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal Extra Help Program may be available to you. The Extra Help program assists qualified Medicare beneficiaries with out-of-pocket costs associated with Medicare Part D prescription drug expenses. More than 17,000 Medicare beneficiaries in...
New stimulus checks could start hitting your account automatically

Lawmakers continue to urge the White House to approve a fourth stimulus check for Americans who are struggling financially, with some proposing that future relief be tied to economic conditions, meaning stimulus checks might hit bank accounts automatically. Find: $1400 Stimulus May Be on the Way — This Time from...
Sure Signs You Have the New COVID Variant

With a new COVID-19 variant proving "more transmissible"—and breakthrough cases possible, though apparently unlikely, even after vaccination—it's important to stay on top of any new symptoms you may be experiencing, since they could be coronavirus. By now, you may know the core symptoms of the traditional virus, but experts in the UK are saying that the new variant may have some additional hallmarks that are different. Read on so you can spot all the symptoms—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.

