6 Cool Cocktail Bars Shaking Things Up in Cleveland

It shouldn’t come as a shock to you that yes, we love a good drink now and again (and sometimes again) in this town. Cleveland’s reputation as a craft brewery capital is never in question, but our craft cocktail culture has been similarly thriving for years. Every night, expert bartenders are serving up classic combinations, shaking things up with a new spin or creating brand new elixirs from scratch. So grab a seat, scan the menu and watch the masters at work at these great cocktail spots in The Land.