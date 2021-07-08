Cancel
Sergio Ramos rejected Arsenal to join PSG as details of mega contract offer emerge

By Chris Doyle
Posted by 
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 13 days ago

Sergio Ramos rejected a move to Arsenal in favour of PSG because the Gunners couldn't offer the defender Champions League football, according to a report.

The centre-half signed a two-year deal with the French club after leaving Real Madrid as a free agent.

The Spanish international had a host of suitors lining up to secure his signature, but it was the Ligue 1 side who came out on top.

One of those clubs who reportedly tabled an offer for Ramos was Arsenal as Mikel Arteta looked to add defensive reinforcements after a troubling season in the Premier League where they finished outside the European places for the first time in 25 years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Au8Xq_0arMDg7v00
Sergio Ramos snubs Arsenal to sign a two-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain (Image: Paris Saint-Germain Football/PSG via Getty Images)

Will Sergio Ramos lead PSG to a Champions League title? Comment below

And Goal claims that it was the lack of European football on offer that was one of the reasons he snubbed the North London club.

The report claims they tabled Ramos a two-year deal that would have earned him £15million a year.

Manchester City were another team that entered the race to sign Ramos, but ultimately came up short too.

Pep Guardiola's men also offered him a contract until 2023, as well as the opportunity to go play in the MLS for three years with their sister club New York City afterward.

Both Arsenal and City's offers intrigued Ramos, but the prospect of playing for PSG was too good to turn down despite the French giants offering a lower salary than the Gunners.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CI2cL_0arMDg7v00
Sergio Ramos was a free agent after leaving Real Madrid this summer (Image: UEFA via Getty Images)

The Paris side handed Ramos a two-year deal with an annual salary of £10m which could rise to £13 with bonuses.

PSG made it clear they were interested in the 35-year-old as soon as his Real Madrid exit was made official last month and teaming up with the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Neymar became a priority for the player.

Ramos, who was officially unveiled at the Parc Des Princes on Friday afternoon, has vowed to get silverware back in the hands of PSG after Lille pipped them to the Ligue 1 title last season, as well as another near-miss in the Champions League as City put them out at the semi-final stage.

He said: "Paris Saint-Germain is a club that has already proven itself at the highest level.

"I want to continue to grow and improve at Paris and help the team to win as many trophies as possible."

