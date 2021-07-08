Regional Housing Council Helps Launch Innovative Housing Project
Partners within the Regional Housing Council (RHC) will begin a year-long Scattered Site Management Pilot Project which takes an innovative approach to addressing issues related to unsheltered residents. The RHC is supporting the work done through Thurston County and the City of Olympia. The Thurston County Office of Housing and Homeless Prevention, a division within the Public Health and Social Services Department, through combined local, state, and federal homeless housing funding sources, will provide staffing to the project and funding to the city.www.thurstontalk.com
