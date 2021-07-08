Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Judge is asked to change ‘trauma’ wording in Chauvin memo

By STEVE KARNOWSKI Associated Press
sandiegouniontribune.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS — Prosecutors have asked the judge who handled former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin’s murder trial inGeorge Floyd’s death to rewrite his sentencing order to delete suggestions that child witnesses did not suffer trauma. Attorney General Keith Ellison, in a filing released Thursday, stressed that he’s not seeking any...

www.sandiegouniontribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keith Ellison
Person
George Floyd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Law
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
POTUSCNN

The first Capitol riot felony sentence was exactly the right call

(CNN) — On July 19, Paul A. Hodgkins, the first insurrectionist convicted of a felony to be sentenced for his crime of storming the Capitol on January 6, received an eight-month sentence to federal prison. Federal district court Judge Randolph Moss, former Assistant Attorney General in the Department of Justice, sent a pitch perfect sentencing message in two important ways.
Public Safetyyr.media

Minnesota AG to Judge: Youth Witnesses of Floyd Murder Suffered Trauma

The lead prosecutor in the case against Derek Chauvin is asking the judge to rewrite his sentencing order to delete suggestions that child witnesses did not suffer trauma. In a letter recently made public, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison wrote that “the State respectfully requests that the Court remove the suggestion that, because the children in this case were not forcibly held at the scene or otherwise prevented from leaving, an aggravating factor should not apply.”
PoliticsPosted by
UPI News

Minnesota AG asks judge to modify sentencing memo for Derek Chauvin

July 9 (UPI) -- Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has requested a Hennepin County judge to modify the sentencing memorandum of former police officer Derek Chauvin to indicate that children who witnessed the death of George Floyd were traumatized. Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, was sentenced to 22 and...
Minneapolis, MNarcamax.com

Judge won't revise memo on young witnesses to Floyd's murder

The Hennepin County judge who oversaw the trial of ex-Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd rebuffed the state's request Tuesday to delete comments from his sentencing memorandum about whether four young eyewitnesses were traumatized at the murder scene. Judge Peter Cahill opened his 10-page response...
Ramsey County, MNPosted by
MinnPost

Cahill denies AG request to amend Chauvin sentencing memo

Motion denied. The AP reports (via WCCO): “Judge Peter Cahill has denied prosecutors’ requests to rewrite his sentencing order in the Derek Chauvin case to delete suggestions that child witnesses did not suffer trauma. … Attorney General Keith Ellison, in a filing released Thursday, stressed that he’s not seeking any change to Chauvin’s 22 1/2-year sentence. But he asked Judge Peter Cahill to revisit the document to remove suggestions that four girls who witnessed George Floyd’s death last year and testified at Chauvin’s trial weren’t traumatized by what they saw. … This week, Cahill issued an order that says the substance of Ellison’s letter mischaracterized Cahill’s sentencing order, necessitating a response. … ‘It is certainly possible that the witnesses experienced some level of emotional trauma from this incident, but the State failed to prove it,’ Cahill wrote …”
Minneapolis, MNWashington Post

Prosecutors challenge Chauvin trial judge’s assertion that children who witnessed George Floyd’s death weren’t traumatized

MINNEAPOLIS — Prosecutors challenged an assertion from the judge who oversaw Derek Chauvin’s murder trial that the children who witnessed George Floyd’s killing weren’t traumatized by the event and therefore did not factor that into his sentencing decision. In a letter made public Thursday, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison asked...
Wakefield, MAWBUR

Can They Do That? We Ask Judge Nancy Gertner

As we've been following here on WBUR, police arrested 10 adult men and one juvenile involved in last weekend's armed standoff on route 128 in Wakefield. On Tuesday, it was chaotic in court during the arraignment of some of the men involved. Seven men are being held without bail, and dangerousness hearings are scheduled Friday.
Genesee County, MITri-County Times

Ask The Judge

 In their 1966 hit single, John Sebastian and the Lovin’ Spoonful asked the musical question, “Did you ever have to make up your mind?”.  They also asked, “Did you ever have to finally decide and say yes to one and let the other one ride?”.  These certainly weren’t legal questions,...
Congress & CourtsMiami Herald

Judge asked to dismiss lawsuit over WVa transgender ban

Education officials are asking a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit challenging West Virginia’s new law that bans transgender athletes from competing in female sports in middle schools, high schools and colleges. Education and athletic officials said in court documents filed last week that they can’t be held liable for...
LawABA Journal

Lawyer who lobbed F-word at judge is sentenced to jail time

A St. Louis County lawyer has been sentenced to a week in jail for directing the F-word toward a judge during a hearing in a medical malpractice case. Judge John Borbonus of the 21st Judicial Circuit Court in Missouri found lawyer Eugene H. Fahrenkrog Jr. guilty of direct criminal contempt and sentenced him to jail for seven days “or until further order of the court.”
Delaware StatePosted by
Black Enterprise

Black Woman Sues Delaware State Police for Mistaken Identity Debacle That Left Her Traumatized

A Black woman filed a lawsuit against the Delaware State Police after being targeted and attacked by undercover police officers before realizing they had the wrong person. Martiayna Watson, 20, was in her car when she says undercover officers in unmarked vehicles closed in on her car, banged it up, pulled a stun gun on her before leaving the scene after realizing she wasn’t the suspect they were after, WDEL reports.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

Social conservatives 'frustrated' over Trump Supreme Court justices' rulings

DES MOINES, Iowa – It was a line that you would expect to receive thunderous applause. Former Vice President Mike Pence, addressing a crowd of some 1,200 evangelical activists attending the annual leadership summit of the Family Leader, a top social conservative organization in the first-in-the-nation presidential caucus state of Iowa, touted the Trump administration's success in shifting the federal bench to the right.

Comments / 0

Community Policy