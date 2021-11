The University of Southern Mississippi has enrolled 14,146 students for the Fall 2021 semester, including the most academically qualified freshman class in University history. The enrollment total of 14,146 is slightly above the total of 14,133 in Fall 2019, the semester preceding the start of the pandemic. The University’s enrollment was 14,606 in the Fall 2020, when it was one of only two public universities in the state of Mississippi to achieve an enrollment increase.

