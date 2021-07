A juvenile was arrested for 1st Degree Attempted Murder earlier this week.

According to police, the shooting took place at around 4:44 p.m. in June in the 3200 block of Lake Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a 23-year-old woman shot.

On July 6, police arrested a 16-year-old boy who was was found to be in possession of a loaded handgun. That firearm was seized and submitted as evidence.