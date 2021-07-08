Two More Women Reportedly File Suit Against Jeffrey Epstein's Estate Alleging He Repeatedly Sexually 'Abused' Them As Teens

More women have come forward alleging disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually assaulted them when they were teenagers.

Two unidentified females have reportedly filed a lawsuit — seeking unspecified damages — against the dead sex offender’s estate.

One of the victims claims “she was repeatedly sexually abused, assaulted and battered by Epstein” in Long Beach, N.Y., in 1978 when she was just 13, court documents state.

The other woman alleged that, in 2000 when she was 17, Epstein “sexually assaulted, abused, battered and raped her on at least three, separate occasions” at his Manhattan mansion, the New York Post reported.

Both ladies allege the trauma they endured at the hands of the late financier has caused them to suffer long-lasting emotional scars and has interfered with their everyday “regular activities.” The women claim they had to spend countless amounts of money to seek professional help, the outlet reported.

They also allege that “Epstein and his co-conspirators” threatened them and their families if they blew the whistle, which is why they stayed quiet until after he died.

The new suit comes after it was reported a new little black book surfaced with the names of 349 people who seemingly have a connection to Epstein.

The supposed new book contains the names, telephones and addresses of a slew of high-profile individuals who had never been previously associated with Epstein. Some of the names included in Epstein’s alleged rolodex are Melania Trump’s bestie Suzanne Ircha, who now goes by Suzanne Johnson, legendary actress Morgan Fairchild and billionaire businessman John Catsimatidis.

Ex-president Donald Trump makes an appearance in the book. Trump’s name is reportedly accompanied by several phone numbers, including two labeled “Palm Beach Home,” with the area code 407.

The 66-year-old died by apparent suicide after he hanged himself in his cell at a jail in Manhattan in August 2019, a month after his arrest on sex trafficking charges.