Stockton Man Accused of Displaying Knife in Altercation
A Stockton man has been charged with 2nd-degree menacing following an investigation into an altercation Wednesday evening in the Town of Stockton. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to an address on County Route 380 just after 9:45 PM and determined that 21-year-old Joseph Trippe allegedly displayed a knife, which caused alarm to another person during the incident. Trippe was taken into custody and transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.chautauquatoday.com
