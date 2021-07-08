Cancel
Stockton, NY

Stockton Man Accused of Displaying Knife in Altercation

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Stockton man has been charged with 2nd-degree menacing following an investigation into an altercation Wednesday evening in the Town of Stockton. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to an address on County Route 380 just after 9:45 PM and determined that 21-year-old Joseph Trippe allegedly displayed a knife, which caused alarm to another person during the incident. Trippe was taken into custody and transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.

