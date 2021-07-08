Cancel
Oil prices climb as U.S. inventories drop

raleighnews.net
 13 days ago

NEW YORK, July 8 (Xinhua) -- Oil prices climbed on Thursday after data showed a decline in U.S. fuel stockpiles. The West Texas Intermediate for August delivery added 74 cents to settle at 72.94 U.S. dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude for September delivery increased 69 cents to close at 74.12 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.

