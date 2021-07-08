Court denies ILC motion

GREENVILLE —One person appeared in Darke County Common Pleas Court on Thursday afternoon. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided. Tyler A. Spitler, 26, of Arcanum, offered a guilty plea to count one of unlawful possession of a dangerous ordinance, a fifth-degree felony and count three of obstructing official business, a second-degree misdemeanor, and submitted a memorandum requesting that he participate in an intervention program in lieu of a conviction (ILC). As a part of the agreement, count two of improperly handling firearms in a vehicle, a fourth-degree felony, was to be dismissed.