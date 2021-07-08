Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Darke County, OH

Court denies ILC motion

By Daily Advocate
Daily Advocate
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREENVILLE —One person appeared in Darke County Common Pleas Court on Thursday afternoon. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided. Tyler A. Spitler, 26, of Arcanum, offered a guilty plea to count one of unlawful possession of a dangerous ordinance, a fifth-degree felony and count three of obstructing official business, a second-degree misdemeanor, and submitted a memorandum requesting that he participate in an intervention program in lieu of a conviction (ILC). As a part of the agreement, count two of improperly handling firearms in a vehicle, a fourth-degree felony, was to be dismissed.

www.dailyadvocate.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arcanum, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Darke County, OH
Government
County
Darke County, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Firearms#Ilc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Law
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Drama over the debt ceiling is the last thing America's economy needs

New York (CNN Business) — America's road to economic recovery is littered with obstacles, beginning with soaring inflation and the rapidly spreading Covid-19 Delta variant. Now political bickering in Washington is looming as yet another hurdle. If Congress doesn't raise the debt ceiling, the federal government will likely run out...

Comments / 0

Community Policy