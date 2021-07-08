Luis Enrique Gives Cryptic Message To Why Thiago Wasn't Starting

Liverpool's star midfielder, Thiago Alcantara, didn't get as much game time as he would've hoped in the European Championships this summer.

Spain managed to get all the way to the semi-finals but Thiago did not start a game and only made four appearances off the bench.

(Photo by EFE/ Kiko Huesca/Sipa USA)

The 30-year-old only managed to play 64 minutes in the whole competition.

A strange decision by Enrique to bench one of the best midfielders in world football.

Thiago was a massive part of helping Liverpool retain Champions League football next season and his performances warranted being picked for Spain.

Spain ended up getting knocked out by Italy in the semi-finals on penalties.

The Liverpool midfielder was on the pitch at the time and stepped up to take a penalty of his own.

He confidently slotted it past Donnarumma.

Unfortunately Thiago's penalty wasn't enough after misses from Dani Olmo and Alvaro Morata.

The Spain coach, Luis Enrique, was asked about why he did not start Thiago in the tournament, he replied with this cryptic message.

"Thiago is a very good player,” Enrique told reporters. “You know and everybody knows about his quality but we are a strong team and I try to give them minutes.

(Photo by Joaquin Corchero / Spain DPPI / DPPI / LiveMedia/Sipa USA)

“He's helping the squad a lot because he's an experienced player and we are very happy to have him in the squad.

“After that, I have to decide and my decision speaks much better than me.”

'I decide and my decision speaks much better than me'... We have no idea what that means but it seems like he just avoided the question asked to him.

Maybe if Thiago was started or even just played more, then Spain might of made it to the final. I guess we'll never know though.