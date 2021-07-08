Cleveland Brunch Spots: Tried and True, or New to You

Can we all be honest? Nothing says “I’m living my best life” like chasing a forkful of fluffy waffles with a fruit juice-forward adult beverage. Couple that with sitting on a patio in the late morning sun and you’ve got a recipe for a level of weekend self-care that will have you ready for world domination, if not the coming work week. Whether it’s an old favorite or a hidden gem you’ve been meaning to try, go get boozy at breakfast with these Cleveland brunch scene standouts.