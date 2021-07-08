Music Lovers: Feel the Festive Vibes in Cleveland

Get ready to jam as the popular Reggae Fest Cleveland moves the party Downtown, bringing a variety of live bands and food trucks! (Every little thing really is going to be alright.) Multi-act music festival Wonderstruck in Cleveland—formally known as LaureLive—also switches it up in its fifth year with a new name and location at Lakeland Community College. On the heels of last year’s virtual installment attracting 75,000 jazz lovers, the Tri-C JazzFest will return in September 2021 at Cain Park. And don’t miss the offbeat experience that ensues from Cleveland’s one-of-a-kind cold-weathered music fest Brite Winter.